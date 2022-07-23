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Ch. 5 - Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 5 - IntegrationProblem 5.5.40
Chapter 5, Problem 5.5.40

Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.                                                                                  
                                                                                                                                                                    
 ∫ (sin⁵ 𝓍 + 3 sin³ 𝓍― sin 𝓍) cos 𝓍 d𝓍

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the integral involves powers of sin(𝓍) multiplied by cos(𝓍). This suggests using a substitution method where u = sin(𝓍).
Step 2: Compute the derivative of u with respect to 𝓍: du/d𝓍 = cos(𝓍), which implies that du = cos(𝓍) d𝓍. Substitute u = sin(𝓍) and du = cos(𝓍) d𝓍 into the integral.
Step 3: Rewrite the integral in terms of u: ∫ (u⁵ + 3u³ - u) du. This simplifies the integral into a polynomial form.
Step 4: Apply the power rule for integration to each term of the polynomial: ∫ u⁵ du = (u⁶)/6, ∫ 3u³ du = (3u⁴)/4, and ∫ -u du = -(u²)/2.
Step 5: Combine the results to express the indefinite integral in terms of u, then substitute back u = sin(𝓍) to return to the original variable. Finally, check your work by differentiating the result to ensure it matches the original integrand.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Indefinite Integrals

Indefinite integrals represent a family of functions whose derivative gives the integrand. They are expressed without limits and include a constant of integration, typically denoted as 'C'. The process of finding an indefinite integral is often referred to as antiderivation, and it is essential for solving problems in calculus involving area under curves and accumulation of quantities.
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Introduction to Indefinite Integrals

Change of Variables

Change of variables, or substitution, is a technique used in integration to simplify the integrand. By substituting a new variable for a function of the original variable, the integral can often be transformed into a more manageable form. This method is particularly useful when dealing with complex functions or when the integrand can be expressed in terms of a simpler function.
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Changing Geometries

Differentiation Check

Checking work by differentiation involves taking the derivative of the result obtained from an indefinite integral to verify its correctness. This process ensures that the original integrand is recovered, confirming that the integration was performed accurately. It serves as a crucial step in validating the solution and reinforcing the relationship between differentiation and integration.
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Determining Differentiability Graphically
Related Practice
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Areas of regions Find the area of the region 𝑅 bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis on the given interval. Graph ƒ and show the region 𝑅.                                              

                                                                                                                                                                                    

 ƒ(𝓍) = 2 ― |𝓍| on [ ― 2 , 4]

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Textbook Question

Why can the constant of integration be omitted from the antiderivative when evaluating a definite integral?

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Textbook Question

Integrals with sin² 𝓍 and cos² 𝓍 Evaluate the following integrals.                                                                                                             

                                                                                                                                                                    

 ∫ 𝓍 cos²𝓍² d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Definite integrals from graphs The figure shows the areas of regions bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis. Evaluate the following integrals.



∫₀ᶜ |ƒ(𝓍)| d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Symmetry of composite functions Prove that the integrand is either even or odd. Then give the value of the integral or show how it can be simplified. Assume f and g are even functions and p and q are odd functions.

∫ᵃ₋ₐ ƒ(p(𝓍)) d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Suppose the interval [1, 3] is partitioned into n = 4 subintervals. What is the subinterval length ∆𝓍? List the grid points x₀ , x₁ , x₂ , x₃ and x₄. Which points are used for the left, right, and midpoint Riemann sums?

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