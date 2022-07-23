Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
∫π/₄^³π/⁴ (cot² 𝓍 + 1) d𝓍
Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
∫π/₄^³π/⁴ (cot² 𝓍 + 1) d𝓍
Use a substitution of the form u = a𝓍 + b to evaluate the following indefinite integrals.
∫(𝓍 + 1)¹² d𝓍
Derivatives of integrals Simplify the following expressions.
d/dz ∫¹⁰ₛᵢₙ ₂ dt /(t⁴ + 1)
The composite function ƒ(g(𝓍)) consists of an inner function g and an outer function ƒ. If an integrand includes ƒ(g(𝓍)), which function is often a likely choice for a new variable u?
Mean Value Theorem for Integrals Find or approximate all points at which the given function equals its average value on the given interval.
ƒ(𝓍) = 8 ― 2𝓍 on [0, 4]
Variations on the substitution method Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ 𝓍/(∛𝓍 + 4) d𝓍