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Ch. 5 - Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 5 - IntegrationProblem 5.5.22
Chapter 5, Problem 5.5.22

Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.                                                                                  
                                                                                                                                                                    
 ∫ [ 1/(10𝓍―3) d𝓍

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Step 1: Recognize that the integral ∫ [1/(10𝓍 - 3)] d𝓍 can be solved using a substitution method. Let u = 10𝓍 - 3, which simplifies the denominator.
Step 2: Compute the derivative of u with respect to 𝓍. Since u = 10𝓍 - 3, du/d𝓍 = 10. Rearrange to express d𝓍 in terms of du: d𝓍 = du/10.
Step 3: Substitute u and d𝓍 into the integral. The integral becomes ∫ [1/u] * (du/10), which simplifies to (1/10) ∫ [1/u] du.
Step 4: Recall the standard integral formula ∫ [1/u] du = ln|u| + C, where C is the constant of integration. Apply this formula to the integral.
Step 5: Replace u with the original variable to return to the terms of 𝓍. Since u = 10𝓍 - 3, the solution becomes (1/10) ln|10𝓍 - 3| + C.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Indefinite Integrals

Indefinite integrals represent a family of functions whose derivative is the integrand. They are expressed without limits and include a constant of integration, typically denoted as 'C'. The process of finding an indefinite integral is often referred to as antidifferentiation, and it is fundamental in calculus for solving problems related to area under curves and accumulation functions.
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Change of Variables

Change of variables, or substitution, is a technique used in integration to simplify the integrand. By substituting a new variable for a function of the original variable, the integral can often be transformed into a more manageable form. This method is particularly useful when dealing with complex functions or when the integrand can be expressed in a simpler way through a different variable.
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Differentiation Check

Checking work by differentiation involves taking the derivative of the result obtained from an indefinite integral to verify its correctness. If the derivative of the antiderivative matches the original integrand, the solution is confirmed to be correct. This step is crucial in calculus as it ensures that the integration process has been performed accurately and helps identify any potential errors in the calculations.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.                                                                                                                   

                                                                                                                                                                 The region bounded by the graph of ƒ(𝓍) = x /√(𝓍² ―9) and the 𝓍-axis between and 𝓍 = 4 and 𝓍= 5

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Textbook Question

Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.                                                                                  

                                                                                                                                                                    

 ∫ 2𝓍(𝓍² ― 1)⁹⁹ d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Multiple substitutions If necessary, use two or more substitutions to find the following integrals.                                                                                    

                                                                                                                                                                    

  ∫₀^π/² (cos θ sin θ) / √(cos² θ + 16) dθ (Hint: Begin with u = cos θ .)

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Textbook Question

Suppose an object moves along a line at 15 m/s, for 0 ≤ t < 2 and at 25 m/s, for 2 ≤ t ≤ 5, where t is measured in seconds. Sketch the graph of the velocity function and find the displacement of the object for 0 ≤ t ≤ 5.

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Textbook Question

Explain why ∫ₐᵇ ƒ ′(𝓍) d𝓍 = ƒ(b) ― ƒ(a)

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Textbook Question

Definite integrals from graphs The figure shows the areas of regions bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis. Evaluate the following integrals.



∫ₐᶜ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍

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