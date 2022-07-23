Explain why ∫ₐᵇ ƒ ′(𝓍) d𝓍 = ƒ(b) ― ƒ(a)

Definite Integral

A definite integral, represented as ∫ₐᵇ f(x) dx, calculates the net area under the curve of the function f(x) from x = a to x = b. It provides a numerical value that represents the accumulation of quantities, such as area, over an interval. The result of a definite integral is a specific number, which in the case of ∫ₐᵇ ƒ ′(𝓍) d𝓍, corresponds to the difference in the values of the antiderivative at the endpoints b and a.