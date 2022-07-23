Matching functions with area functions Match the functions ƒ, whose graphs are given in a― d, with the area functions A (𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ ƒ(t) dt, whose graphs are given in A–D.
Midpoint Riemann sums Complete the following steps for the given function, interval, and value of n.
{Use of Tech} ƒ(𝓍) = √x on [1,3] ; n = 4
(d) Calculate the midpoint Riemann sum.
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Key Concepts
Riemann Sums
Midpoint Rule
Definite Integral
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Complete the following steps for the given integral and the given value of n.
(d) Determine which Riemann sum (left or right) underestimates the value of the definite integral and which overestimates the value of the definite integral.
∫₁⁷ 1/𝓍 d𝓍 ; n = 6
Use Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.
(d) ∫₀^π/¹⁶ sec ² 4𝓍 d𝓍
Left and right Riemann sums Complete the following steps for the given function, interval, and value of n.
ƒ(𝓍) = x² ─ 1 on [2,4]; n = 4
(d) Calculate the left and right Riemann sums.
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Complete the following steps for the given integral and the given value of n.
(d) Determine which Riemann sum (left or right) underestimates the value of the definite integral and which overestimates the value of the definite integral..
∫₀² (𝓍²―2) d𝓍 ; n = 4
Midpoint Riemann sums Complete the following steps for the given function, interval, and value of n.
ƒ(𝓍) = 1/x on [1,6] ; n = 5
(d) Calculate the midpoint Riemann sum.