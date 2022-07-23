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Ch. 5 - Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 5 - IntegrationProblem 5.4.23
Chapter 5, Problem 5.4.23

Symmetry in integrals Use symmetry to evaluate the following integrals.
∫²₋₂ [(x³ ― 4x) / (x² + 1)] dx 

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Step 1: Recognize the symmetry in the integrand. The integral is over the interval [-2, 2], which suggests checking for even or odd symmetry in the function f(x) = (x³ - 4x) / (x² + 1).
Step 2: Test for odd symmetry. A function is odd if f(-x) = -f(x). Substitute -x into f(x): f(-x) = ((-x)³ - 4(-x)) / ((-x)² + 1) = (-x³ + 4x) / (x² + 1). Simplify to see if f(-x) = -f(x).
Step 3: Confirm that f(x) is odd. Since f(-x) = -f(x), the function is odd. For integrals of odd functions over symmetric intervals [-a, a], the result is always 0.
Step 4: Conclude that the integral ∫²₋₂ [(x³ - 4x) / (x² + 1)] dx evaluates to 0 due to the odd symmetry of the integrand.
Step 5: Use symmetry properties to save time and avoid direct computation, as the integral of an odd function over a symmetric interval is zero.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Symmetry in Functions

Symmetry in functions refers to the property where a function exhibits even or odd characteristics. An even function, f(x), satisfies f(x) = f(-x), while an odd function satisfies f(x) = -f(-x). Recognizing these properties can simplify the evaluation of integrals, particularly over symmetric intervals, as the integral of an odd function over a symmetric interval is zero.
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Definite Integrals

A definite integral calculates the net area under a curve between two specified limits. It is represented as ∫[a, b] f(x) dx, where 'a' and 'b' are the bounds of integration. Understanding how to evaluate definite integrals, especially using properties like symmetry, is crucial for solving problems involving area and accumulation.
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Properties of Integrals

Properties of integrals include various rules that can simplify the evaluation process. For instance, the integral of a sum can be split into the sum of integrals, and the integral of a constant multiplied by a function can be factored out. These properties, along with symmetry, allow for more efficient calculations and can lead to quicker solutions in integral evaluation.
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