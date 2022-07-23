Symmetry in integrals Use symmetry to evaluate the following integrals.
∫²₋₂ [(x³ ― 4x) / (x² + 1)] dx
Symmetry in integrals Use symmetry to evaluate the following integrals.
∫²₋₂ [(x³ ― 4x) / (x² + 1)] dx
Derivatives of integrals Simplify the following expressions.
d/dt ∫₀ᵗ d𝓍/(1 + 𝓍²) + ∫₁¹/ᵗ dx/(1 + 𝓍²)
Left and right Riemann sums Use the figures to calculate the left and right Riemann sums for f on the given interval and for the given value of n.
ƒ(𝓍) = x + 1 on [1,6] ; n = 5
Use the given substitution to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your answer by differentiating.
∫ 8𝓍 cos (4𝓍² + 3) d𝓍, u = 4𝓍² + 3
Approximating area from a graph Approximate the area of the region bounded by the graph (see figure) and the 𝓍-axis by dividing the interval [1, 7] into n = 6 subintervals. Use a left and right Riemann sum to obtain two different approximations.
Symmetry in integrals Use symmetry to evaluate the following integrals.
∫²⁰⁰₋₂₀₀ 2x⁵ dx