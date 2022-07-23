Limits of sums Use the definition of the definite integral to evaluate the following definite integrals. Use right Riemann sums and Theorem 5.1.
∫₃⁷ (4𝓍 + 6) d𝓍
Limits of sums Use the definition of the definite integral to evaluate the following definite integrals. Use right Riemann sums and Theorem 5.1.
∫₃⁷ (4𝓍 + 6) d𝓍
Identifying definite integrals as limits of sums Consider the following limits of Riemann sums for a function ƒ on [a,b]. Identify ƒ and express the limit as a definite integral.
n
lim ∑ 𝓍*ₖ (ln 𝓍*ₖ) ∆𝓍ₖ on [1,2]
∆ → 0 k=1
{Use of Tech} Sigma notation for Riemann sums Use sigma notation to write the following Riemann sums. Then evaluate each Riemann sum using Theorem 5.1 or a calculator.
The midpoint Riemann sum for f(x) = x³ on [3,11] with n = 32.
Multiple substitutions If necessary, use two or more substitutions to find the following integrals.
∫ d𝓍 / [√1 + √(1 + 𝓍)] (Hint: Begin with u = √(1 + 𝓍 .)
Determine the intervals on which the function g(𝓍) = ∫ₓ⁰ t / (t² + 1) dt is concave up or concave down.
Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
∫₁² (z² + 4) / z dz