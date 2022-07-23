Use the given substitution to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your answer by differentiating.
∫ (6𝓍 + 1) √(3𝓍² + 𝓍) d𝓍 , u = 3𝓍² + 𝓍
Use the given substitution to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your answer by differentiating.
∫ (6𝓍 + 1) √(3𝓍² + 𝓍) d𝓍 , u = 3𝓍² + 𝓍
Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
∫π/₄^³π/⁴ (cot² 𝓍 + 1) d𝓍
The composite function ƒ(g(𝓍)) consists of an inner function g and an outer function ƒ. If an integrand includes ƒ(g(𝓍)), which function is often a likely choice for a new variable u?
Variations on the substitution method Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ 𝓍/(∛𝓍 + 4) d𝓍
Evaluate ∫₃⁸ ƒ ′(t) dt , where ƒ ′ is continuous on [3, 8], ƒ(3) = 4, and ƒ(8) = 20 .
Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
∫₁⁹ 2/(√𝓍) d𝓍