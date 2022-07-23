Definite integrals Use geometry (not Riemann sums) to evaluate the following definite integrals. Sketch a graph of the integrand, show the region in question, and interpret your result.
∫₀⁴ √(16― 𝓍² ) d𝓍
Definite integrals Use geometry (not Riemann sums) to evaluate the following definite integrals. Sketch a graph of the integrand, show the region in question, and interpret your result.
∫₀⁴ √(16― 𝓍² ) d𝓍
Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
∫π/₄^³π/⁴ (cot² 𝓍 + 1) d𝓍
Mean Value Theorem for Integrals Find or approximate all points at which the given function equals its average value on the given interval.
ƒ(𝓍) = 8 ― 2𝓍 on [0, 4]
Variations on the substitution method Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ 𝓍/(∛𝓍 + 4) d𝓍
Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
∫₁⁹ 2/(√𝓍) d𝓍
When using a change of variables u = g(𝓍) to evaluate the definite integral ∫ₐᵇ ƒ(g(𝓍)) g' (𝓍) d(𝓍), how are the limits of integration transformed?