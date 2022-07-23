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Ch. 5 - Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 5 - IntegrationProblem 5.3.11
Chapter 5, Problem 5.3.11

Evaluate ∫₃⁸ ƒ ′(t) dt , where ƒ ′ is continuous on [3, 8], ƒ(3) = 4, and ƒ(8) = 20 .

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1
Recognize that the integral ∫₃⁸ ƒ ′(t) dt represents the net change of the function ƒ(t) over the interval [3, 8]. This is based on the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus, which states that ∫ₐᵇ ƒ ′(x) dx = ƒ(b) - ƒ(a).
Identify the given values: ƒ(3) = 4 and ƒ(8) = 20. These represent the values of the function ƒ(t) at the endpoints of the interval [3, 8].
Apply the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus: Substitute the values of ƒ(8) and ƒ(3) into the formula ƒ(b) - ƒ(a). Specifically, calculate ƒ(8) - ƒ(3).
Set up the subtraction: ƒ(8) - ƒ(3) = 20 - 4. This represents the net change of the function ƒ(t) over the interval [3, 8].
Conclude that the integral ∫₃⁸ ƒ ′(t) dt is equal to the result of the subtraction performed in the previous step, which represents the total change in ƒ(t) over the interval.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fundamental Theorem of Calculus

The Fundamental Theorem of Calculus connects differentiation and integration, stating that if a function is continuous on an interval, the integral of its derivative over that interval equals the difference in the function's values at the endpoints. Specifically, ∫ₐᵇ f'(t) dt = f(b) - f(a). This theorem is essential for evaluating definite integrals involving derivatives.
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Definite Integral

A definite integral represents the signed area under a curve defined by a function over a specific interval [a, b]. It is calculated as the limit of Riemann sums and provides a numerical value that reflects the accumulation of quantities, such as area or total change, between the two bounds. In this case, it helps determine the total change in the function f from t=3 to t=8.
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Definition of the Definite Integral

Continuous Function

A continuous function is one that does not have any breaks, jumps, or holes in its graph over a given interval. For the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus to apply, the derivative f'(t) must be continuous on the interval [3, 8]. This ensures that the integral can be evaluated reliably and that the function f is well-defined at the endpoints.
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Related Practice
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