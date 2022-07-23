Definite integrals Use geometry (not Riemann sums) to evaluate the following definite integrals. Sketch a graph of the integrand, show the region in question, and interpret your result.
∫₀⁴ √(16― 𝓍² ) d𝓍
Definite integrals Use geometry (not Riemann sums) to evaluate the following definite integrals. Sketch a graph of the integrand, show the region in question, and interpret your result.
∫₀⁴ √(16― 𝓍² ) d𝓍
Multiple substitutions If necessary, use two or more substitutions to find the following integrals.
∫₀^π/² (cos θ sin θ) / √(cos² θ + 16) dθ (Hint: Begin with u = cos θ .)
Suppose an object moves along a line at 15 m/s, for 0 ≤ t < 2 and at 25 m/s, for 2 ≤ t ≤ 5, where t is measured in seconds. Sketch the graph of the velocity function and find the displacement of the object for 0 ≤ t ≤ 5.
Explain why ∫ₐᵇ ƒ ′(𝓍) d𝓍 = ƒ(b) ― ƒ(a)
When using a change of variables u = g(𝓍) to evaluate the definite integral ∫ₐᵇ ƒ(g(𝓍)) g' (𝓍) d(𝓍), how are the limits of integration transformed?
Definite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.
∫₁/₃^¹/√³ 4/(9𝓍² + 1) d𝓍