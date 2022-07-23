Use Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals.
(e) ∫ d𝓍/(81 + 9𝓍²) (Hint: Factor a 9 out of the denominator first.)
Use Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals.
(e) ∫ d𝓍/(81 + 9𝓍²) (Hint: Factor a 9 out of the denominator first.)
Left and right Riemann sums Complete the following steps for the given function, interval, and value of n.
f(x) = x + 1 on [0,4]; n = 4
(d) Calculate the left and right Riemann sums.
Properties of integrals Consider two functions ƒ and g on [1,6] such that ∫₁⁶ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 10 and ∫₁⁶g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 5, ∫₄⁶ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 5 , and ∫₁⁴g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2. Evaluate the following integrals.
(d) ∫₄⁶ (g(𝓍) ― f(𝓍) d𝓍
Midpoint Riemann sums Complete the following steps for the given function, interval, and value of n.
ƒ(𝓍) = 2x + 1 on [0,4] ; n = 4
d) Calculate the midpoint Riemann sum.
Sigma notation Evaluate the following expressions.
(e) 3
∑ (2m + 2) / 3
m =1
Area functions The graph of ƒ is shown in the figure. Let A(x) = ∫₋₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt and F(x) = ∫₄ˣ ƒ(t) dt be two area functions for ƒ. Evaluate the following area functions.
(d) F(4)