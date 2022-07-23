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Ch. 5 - Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 5 - IntegrationProblem 5.2.71b
Chapter 5, Problem 5.2.71b

{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals with a calculator Consider the following definite integrals.
(b) Evaluate each sum using a calculator with n = 20, 50, and 100. Use these values to estimate the value of the integral.


∫₀¹ (𝓍² + 1) d𝓍

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1
Understand the problem: The goal is to approximate the definite integral ∫₀¹ (𝓍² + 1) d𝓍 using numerical methods with different values of n (20, 50, and 100). This involves dividing the interval [0, 1] into n subintervals and calculating the sum of areas of rectangles or trapezoids.
Set up the formula for numerical integration: For a definite integral ∫ₐᵇ f(𝓍) d𝓍, the interval [a, b] is divided into n subintervals of equal width Δ𝓍 = (b - a) / n. Here, a = 0, b = 1, and f(𝓍) = 𝓍² + 1.
Choose a numerical method: Use the midpoint rule, trapezoidal rule, or Simpson's rule. For example, in the midpoint rule, the approximate integral is given by: ∑ᵢ₌₁ⁿ f(𝓍ᵢ)Δ𝓍, where 𝓍ᵢ is the midpoint of each subinterval.
Calculate the midpoints and evaluate the function: For each subinterval, calculate the midpoint 𝓍ᵢ = a + (i - 0.5)Δ𝓍, where i ranges from 1 to n. Then, evaluate f(𝓍ᵢ) = (𝓍ᵢ² + 1) for each midpoint.
Sum the results and multiply by Δ𝓍: Add up all the values of f(𝓍ᵢ) and multiply the sum by Δ𝓍 to get the approximate value of the integral. Repeat this process for n = 20, 50, and 100, and compare the results to estimate the integral's value.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definite Integral

A definite integral represents the signed area under a curve defined by a function over a specific interval. It is denoted as ∫_a^b f(x) dx, where 'a' and 'b' are the limits of integration. The value of a definite integral can be interpreted as the accumulation of quantities, such as area, over the interval from 'a' to 'b'.
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Definition of the Definite Integral

Riemann Sum

A Riemann sum is a method for approximating the value of a definite integral by dividing the area under the curve into smaller rectangles. The sum of the areas of these rectangles, calculated using sample points within each subinterval, provides an estimate of the integral. As the number of rectangles increases (n → ∞), the Riemann sum approaches the exact value of the definite integral.
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Introduction to Riemann Sums

Numerical Integration

Numerical integration refers to techniques used to approximate the value of definite integrals when an analytical solution is difficult or impossible to obtain. Common methods include the Trapezoidal Rule and Simpson's Rule, which utilize Riemann sums and weighted averages to improve accuracy. Calculators and software often implement these methods to provide quick estimates for integrals.
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Finding Limits Numerically and Graphically
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and its graph.

(b) Estimate the points (if any) at which A has a local maximum or minimum.


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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Riemann sums for larger values of n Complete the following steps for the given function f and interval.


ƒ(𝓍) = 3 √x on [0,4] ; n = 40

(b) Based on the approximations found in part (a), estimate the area of the region bounded by the graph of f and the x-axis on the interval.

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Textbook Question

Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and the points a, b, and c.

(b) Graph ƒ and A.

ƒ(𝓍) = 1/𝓍 ; a = 1 , b = 4 , c = 6

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Textbook Question

Properties of integrals Consider two functions ƒ and g on [1,6] such that ∫₁⁶ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 10 and ∫₁⁶g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 5, ∫₄⁶ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 5 , and ∫₁⁴g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2. Evaluate the following integrals.


(b) ∫₁⁶ (f(𝓍) ― g(𝓍)) d𝓍

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals with a calculator Consider the following definite integrals.

(b) Evaluate each sum using a calculator with n = 20, 50, and 100. Use these values to estimate the value of the integral.


∫₀¹ cos ⁻¹ 𝓍 d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.

(b) If ƒ is a linear function on the interval [a,b] , then a midpoint Riemann sums give the exact value of ∫ₐᵇ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍, for any positive integer n. 

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