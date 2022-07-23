Area functions for the same linear function Let ƒ(t) = t and consider the two area functions A(𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ ƒ(t) dt and F(𝓍) = ∫₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt .
(b) Evaluate F(4) and F(6). Then use geometry to find an expression for F (𝓍) , for 𝓍 ≥ 2.
Area functions for the same linear function Let ƒ(t) = t and consider the two area functions A(𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ ƒ(t) dt and F(𝓍) = ∫₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt .
(b) Evaluate F(4) and F(6). Then use geometry to find an expression for F (𝓍) , for 𝓍 ≥ 2.
Sigma notation Evaluate the following expressions.
(b) 10
∑ (2κ + 1)
κ=1
Displacement from a table of velocities The velocities (in mi/hr) of an automobile moving along a straight highway over a two-hour period are given in the following table.
(b) Find the midpoint Riemann sum approximation to the displacement on [0,2] with n = 2 and .n = 4 .
Use Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals.
(b) ∫ sec 5𝓍 tan 5𝓍 d𝓍
Sigma notation Express the following sums using sigma notation. (Answers are not unique.)
(b) 4 + 5 + 6 + 7 + 8 + 9
Mass from density A thin 10-cm rod is made of an alloy whose density varies along its length according to the function shown in the figure. Assume density is measured in units of g/cm. In Chapter 6, we show that the mass of the rod is the area under the density curve.
(b) Find the mass of the right half of the rod (5 ≤ x ≤ 10) .