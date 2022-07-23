Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and its graph.
(b) Estimate the points (if any) at which A has a local maximum or minimum.
Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and its graph.
(b) Estimate the points (if any) at which A has a local maximum or minimum.
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals with a calculator Consider the following definite integrals.
(b) Evaluate each sum using a calculator with n = 20, 50, and 100. Use these values to estimate the value of the integral.
∫₀¹ (𝓍² + 1) d𝓍
Properties of integrals Suppose ∫₀³ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2 , ∫₃⁶ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = ―5 , and ∫₃⁶g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 1. Evaluate the following integrals.
(b) ∫₃⁶ (―3g(𝓍)) d𝓍
Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and the points a, b, and c.
(b) Graph ƒ and A.
ƒ(𝓍) = 1/𝓍 ; a = 1 , b = 4 , c = 6
Properties of integrals Consider two functions ƒ and g on [1,6] such that ∫₁⁶ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 10 and ∫₁⁶g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 5, ∫₄⁶ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 5 , and ∫₁⁴g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2. Evaluate the following integrals.
(b) ∫₁⁶ (f(𝓍) ― g(𝓍)) d𝓍
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals with a calculator Consider the following definite integrals.
(b) Evaluate each sum using a calculator with n = 20, 50, and 100. Use these values to estimate the value of the integral.
∫₀¹ cos ⁻¹ 𝓍 d𝓍