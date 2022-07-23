Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.
29–36. Position and velocity from acceleration Find the position and velocity of an object moving along a straight line with the given acceleration, initial velocity, and initial position. Use the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus (Theorems 6.1 and 6.2).
a(t) = cos2t; v(0) = 5; s(0) = 7
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Key Concepts
Acceleration, Velocity, and Position Relationship
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
Initial Conditions and Constants of Integration
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