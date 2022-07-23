{Use of Tech} Decreasing velocity A projectile is fired upward, and its velocity in m/s is given by v(t) = 200e^−t/10, for t≥0.
a. Graph the velocity function, for t≥0.
{Use of Tech} Decreasing velocity A projectile is fired upward, and its velocity in m/s is given by v(t) = 200e^−t/10, for t≥0.
a. Graph the velocity function, for t≥0.
27–33. Multiple regions The regions R₁,R₂, and R₃ (see figure) are formed by the graphs of y = 2√x,y = 3−x,and x=3.
Find the area of each of the regions R₁,R₂, and R₃.
58–61. Arc length Find the length of the following curves.
y = 2x+4 on [−2,2] (Use calculus.)
Area and volume The region R is bounded by the curves x = y²+2,y=x−4, and y=0 (see figure).
a. Write a single integral that gives the area of R.
Comparing volumes Let R be the region bounded by y=1/x^p and the x-axis on the interval [1, a], where p>0 and a>1 (see figure). Let Vₓ and Vᵧ be the volumes of the solids generated when R is revolved about the x- and y-axes, respectively.
c. Find a general expression for Vₓ in terms of a and p. Note that p=1/2 is a special case. What is Vₓ when p=1/2?
35-38. Area and volume Let R be the region in the first quadrant bounded by the graph of
Find the area of the region R.