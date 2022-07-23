27–33. Multiple regions The regions R₁,R₂, and R₃ (see figure) are formed by the graphs of y = 2√x,y = 3−x,and x=3.
Find the area of each of the regions R₁,R₂, and R₃.
27–33. Multiple regions The regions R₁,R₂, and R₃ (see figure) are formed by the graphs of y = 2√x,y = 3−x,and x=3.
Find the area of each of the regions R₁,R₂, and R₃.
58–61. Arc length Find the length of the following curves.
y = 2x+4 on [−2,2] (Use calculus.)
Area and volume The region R is bounded by the curves x = y²+2,y=x−4, and y=0 (see figure).
a. Write a single integral that gives the area of R.
Area and volume The region R is bounded by the curves x = y²+2,y=x−4, and y=0 (see figure).
b. Write a single integral that gives the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the x-axis.
43–55. Volumes of solids Choose the general slicing method, the disk/washer method, or the shell method to answer the following questions.
The region bounded by the graphs of y = 2x,y = 6−x, and y = 0 is revolved about the line y = −2 and the line x = −2. Find the volumes of the resulting solids. Which one is greater?
43–55. Volumes of solids Choose the general slicing method, the disk/washer method, or the shell method to answer the following questions.
The region bounded by the graph of y = 4−x² and the x-axis on the interval [−2,2] is revolved about the line x = −2. What is the volume of the solid that is generated?