{Use of Tech} Decreasing velocity A projectile is fired upward, and its velocity in m/s is given by v(t) = 200e^−t/10, for t≥0.
a. Graph the velocity function, for t≥0.
{Use of Tech} Decreasing velocity A projectile is fired upward, and its velocity in m/s is given by v(t) = 200e^−t/10, for t≥0.
a. Graph the velocity function, for t≥0.
27–33. Multiple regions The regions R₁,R₂, and R₃ (see figure) are formed by the graphs of y = 2√x,y = 3−x,and x=3.
Find the area of each of the regions R₁,R₂, and R₃.
58–61. Arc length Find the length of the following curves.
y = 2x+4 on [−2,2] (Use calculus.)
43–55. Volumes of solids Choose the general slicing method, the disk/washer method, or the shell method to answer the following questions.
The region bounded by the graphs of y = 2x,y = 6−x, and y = 0 is revolved about the line y = −2 and the line x = −2. Find the volumes of the resulting solids. Which one is greater?
43–55. Volumes of solids Choose the general slicing method, the disk/washer method, or the shell method to answer the following questions.
The region bounded by the graph of y = 4−x² and the x-axis on the interval [−2,2] is revolved about the line x = −2. What is the volume of the solid that is generated?
35-38. Area and volume Let R be the region in the first quadrant bounded by the graph of
Find the area of the region R.