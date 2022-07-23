Area and volume The region R is bounded by the curves x = y²+2,y=x−4, and y=0 (see figure).
a. Write a single integral that gives the area of R.
Area and volume The region R is bounded by the curves x = y²+2,y=x−4, and y=0 (see figure).
a. Write a single integral that gives the area of R.
Area and volume The region R is bounded by the curves x = y²+2,y=x−4, and y=0 (see figure).
b. Write a single integral that gives the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the x-axis.
43–55. Volumes of solids Choose the general slicing method, the disk/washer method, or the shell method to answer the following questions.
The region bounded by the graphs of y = 2x,y = 6−x, and y = 0 is revolved about the line y = −2 and the line x = −2. Find the volumes of the resulting solids. Which one is greater?
43–55. Volumes of solids Choose the general slicing method, the disk/washer method, or the shell method to answer the following questions.
The region bounded by the graph of y = 4−x² and the x-axis on the interval [−2,2] is revolved about the line x = −2. What is the volume of the solid that is generated?
35-38. Area and volume Let R be the region in the first quadrant bounded by the graph of
Find the area of the region R.
Variable gravity At Earth’s surface, the acceleration due to gravity is approximately g=9.8 m/s² (with local variations). However, the acceleration decreases with distance from the surface according to Newton’s law of gravitation. At a distance of y meters from Earth’s surface, the acceleration is given by a(y) = - g / (1+y/R)², where R=6.4×10⁶ m is the radius of Earth.
f. Graph ymax as a function of v0. What is the maximum height when v0=500 m/s,1500 m/s, and 5 km/s?