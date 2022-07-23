Textbook Question
Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.
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Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
x=4y^3/2−y^1/2 / 12, for 1≤y≤4; about the y-axis
Find the arc length of the line y = 2x+1 on [1, 5] using calculus and verify your answer using geometry.
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=1/4(e^2x+e^−2x), for −2≤x≤2; about the x-axis
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=|x| and y=2−x^2; about the x-axis
64–68. Shell method Use the shell method to find the volume of the following solids.
A right circular cone of radius 3 and height 8