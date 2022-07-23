Textbook Question
Find the arc length of the line y = 2x+1 on [1, 5] using calculus and verify your answer using geometry.
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Find the arc length of the line y = 2x+1 on [1, 5] using calculus and verify your answer using geometry.
52–54. Force on a window A diving pool that is 4 m deep and full of water has a viewing window on one of its vertical walls. Find the force on the following windows.
The window is a square, 0.5 m on a side, with the lower edge of the window on the bottom of the pool.
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=|x| and y=2−x^2; about the x-axis
Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.
Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.
Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.