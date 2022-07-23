Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=1/4(e^2x+e^−2x), for −2≤x≤2; about the x-axis
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Key Concepts
Surface Area of Revolution
Parametric Derivatives
Definite Integrals
Find the arc length of the line y = 2x+1 on [1, 5] using calculus and verify your answer using geometry.
52–54. Force on a window A diving pool that is 4 m deep and full of water has a viewing window on one of its vertical walls. Find the force on the following windows.
The window is a square, 0.5 m on a side, with the lower edge of the window on the bottom of the pool.
A 1.5-mm layer of paint is applied to one side of the following surfaces. Find the approximate volume of paint needed. Assume x and y are measured in meters.
The spherical zone generated when the curve y=√8x−x^2 on the interval 1≤x≤7 is revolved about the x-axis
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=|x| and y=2−x^2; about the x-axis
64–68. Shell method Use the shell method to find the volume of the following solids.
A right circular cone of radius 3 and height 8