Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
x=4y^3/2−y^1/2 / 12, for 1≤y≤4; about the y-axis
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
x=4y^3/2−y^1/2 / 12, for 1≤y≤4; about the y-axis
52–54. Force on a window A diving pool that is 4 m deep and full of water has a viewing window on one of its vertical walls. Find the force on the following windows.
The window is a square, 0.5 m on a side, with the lower edge of the window on the bottom of the pool.
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=1/4(e^2x+e^−2x), for −2≤x≤2; about the x-axis
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=|x| and y=2−x^2; about the x-axis
64–68. Shell method Use the shell method to find the volume of the following solids.
A right circular cone of radius 3 and height 8
Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.