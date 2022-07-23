9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = y⁴/4 + 1/8y², for 1≤y≤2
9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = y⁴/4 + 1/8y², for 1≤y≤2
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given line.
y=2 sin x and y=0 on [0,π]; about y=−2
For the following regions R, determine which is greater—the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the x-axis or about the y-axis.
R is bounded by y=4−2x, the x-axis, and the y-axis.
Force on a triangular plate A plate shaped like an isosceles triangle with a height of 1 m is placed on a vertical wall 1 m below the surface of a pool filled with water (see figure). Compute the force on the plate.
Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=4x−1, for 1≤x≤4; about the y-axis (Hint: Integrate with respect to y.)