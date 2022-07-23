9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = y⁴/4 + 1/8y², for 1≤y≤2
9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = y⁴/4 + 1/8y², for 1≤y≤2
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=x^3/2−x^1/2 / 3, for 1≤x≤2; about the x-axis
Explain how to find the mass of a one-dimensional object with a variable density ρ.
For the following regions R, determine which is greater—the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the x-axis or about the y-axis.
R is bounded by y=4−2x, the x-axis, and the y-axis.
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=4x−1, for 1≤x≤4; about the y-axis (Hint: Integrate with respect to y.)
9-34. Shell method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about indicated axis.
y = (1+x²)^−1,y = 0,x = 0, and x = 2; about the y-axis