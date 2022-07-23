9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = y⁴/4 + 1/8y², for 1≤y≤2
9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = y⁴/4 + 1/8y², for 1≤y≤2
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given line.
y=2 sin x and y=0 on [0,π]; about y=−2
Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.
Force on a triangular plate A plate shaped like an isosceles triangle with a height of 1 m is placed on a vertical wall 1 m below the surface of a pool filled with water (see figure). Compute the force on the plate.
Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.
9-34. Shell method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about indicated axis.
y = (1+x²)^−1,y = 0,x = 0, and x = 2; about the y-axis