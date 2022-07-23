Textbook Question
9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = y⁴/4 + 1/8y², for 1≤y≤2
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9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = y⁴/4 + 1/8y², for 1≤y≤2
Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.
Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.
Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=4x−1, for 1≤x≤4; about the y-axis (Hint: Integrate with respect to y.)
9-34. Shell method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about indicated axis.
y = (1+x²)^−1,y = 0,x = 0, and x = 2; about the y-axis