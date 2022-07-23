Express the width of the triangular plate at depth \(y\): Since the plate is an isosceles triangle with height 1 m and base 1 m, the width at depth \(y\) (where \(y\) ranges from 1 to 2) changes linearly. The width \(w(y)\) can be expressed as \(w(y) = 2(y - 1)\) meters, because at \(y=1\) the width is 0 and at \(y=2\) the width is 1 m.