58–61. Arc length Find the length of the following curves.
y = 2x+4 on [−2,2] (Use calculus.)
58–61. Arc length Find the length of the following curves.
y = 2x+4 on [−2,2] (Use calculus.)
43–55. Volumes of solids Choose the general slicing method, the disk/washer method, or the shell method to answer the following questions.
The region bounded by the graphs of y = 2x,y = 6−x, and y = 0 is revolved about the line y = −2 and the line x = −2. Find the volumes of the resulting solids. Which one is greater?
35-38. Area and volume Let R be the region in the first quadrant bounded by the graph of
Find the area of the region R.
Variable gravity At Earth’s surface, the acceleration due to gravity is approximately g=9.8 m/s² (with local variations). However, the acceleration decreases with distance from the surface according to Newton’s law of gravitation. At a distance of y meters from Earth’s surface, the acceleration is given by a(y) = - g / (1+y/R)², where R=6.4×10⁶ m is the radius of Earth.
f. Graph ymax as a function of v0. What is the maximum height when v0=500 m/s,1500 m/s, and 5 km/s?
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. Given only the velocity of an object moving on a line, it is possible to find its displacement, but not its position.
Fuel consumption A small plane in flight consumes fuel at a rate (in gal/min) given by
R'(t) ={ 4t^{1/3} if 0 ≤ t ≤ 8 (take-off)
2 if t> 0 (cruising)
a. Find a function R that gives the total fuel consumed, for 0≤t≤8.