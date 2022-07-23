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Ch. 6 - Applications of Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 6 - Applications of IntegrationProblem 6.R.34b
Chapter 6, Problem 6.R.34b

Area and volume The region R is bounded by the curves x = y²+2,y=x−4, and y=0 (see figure).
b. Write a single integral that gives the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the x-axis.

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1
First, identify the region R bounded by the curves: \( x = y^2 + 2 \), \( y = x - 4 \), and \( y = 0 \). Sketching or visualizing these curves helps understand the limits of integration and the shape of the region.
Since the solid is generated by revolving the region R about the x-axis, consider using the method of cylindrical shells or washers/disks. Here, using the washer method with respect to \( y \) is convenient because the boundaries are given in terms of \( y \) and \( x \).
Express the volume element as a washer with inner radius and outer radius measured from the x-axis. The outer radius is the distance from the x-axis to the upper curve, and the inner radius is the distance from the x-axis to the lower curve within the region. Since \( y = 0 \) is one boundary, the radius will be \( y \) itself.
Determine the limits of integration for \( y \) by finding the intersection points of the curves in terms of \( y \). Solve for the values of \( y \) where the curves intersect to establish the bounds of integration.
Set up the integral for the volume using the washer method formula: \[ V = \pi \int_{a}^{b} \left( R_{outer}(y)^2 - R_{inner}(y)^2 \right) \, dy \], where \( R_{outer}(y) \) and \( R_{inner}(y) \) are the outer and inner radii of the washers. Express these radii in terms of \( y \) using the given curves.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Region Bounded by Curves

Understanding the region R requires identifying the area enclosed by the given curves. This involves finding the points of intersection and determining which curve lies above or below within the interval. Properly sketching or visualizing the region helps set up integrals accurately.
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Finding Area When Bounds Are Not Given

Volume of Solids of Revolution

When a region is revolved around an axis, it generates a 3D solid. The volume can be found using methods like the disk/washer or shell method, which involve integrating cross-sectional areas perpendicular to the axis of rotation.
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Finding Volume Using Disks

Setting up a Single Integral for Volume

To write a single integral for volume, one must express the radius and limits of integration in terms of a single variable. This often requires rewriting curves and choosing the appropriate method (disk/washer or shell) to represent the volume as an integral with clear bounds.
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Related Practice
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Textbook Question

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