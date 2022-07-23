Variable gravity At Earth’s surface, the acceleration due to gravity is approximately g=9.8 m/s² (with local variations). However, the acceleration decreases with distance from the surface according to Newton’s law of gravitation. At a distance of y meters from Earth’s surface, the acceleration is given by a(y) = - g / (1+y/R)², where R=6.4×10⁶ m is the radius of Earth.





f. Graph ymax as a function of v0. What is the maximum height when v0=500 m/s,1500 m/s, and 5 km/s?