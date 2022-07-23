58–61. Arc length Find the length of the following curves.
y = 2x+4 on [−2,2] (Use calculus.)
58–61. Arc length Find the length of the following curves.
y = 2x+4 on [−2,2] (Use calculus.)
Area and volume The region R is bounded by the curves x = y²+2,y=x−4, and y=0 (see figure).
b. Write a single integral that gives the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the x-axis.
43–55. Volumes of solids Choose the general slicing method, the disk/washer method, or the shell method to answer the following questions.
The region bounded by the graphs of y = 2x,y = 6−x, and y = 0 is revolved about the line y = −2 and the line x = −2. Find the volumes of the resulting solids. Which one is greater?
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. Given only the velocity of an object moving on a line, it is possible to find its displacement, but not its position.
70–72. Variable density in one dimension Find the mass of the following thin bars.
A bar on the interval 0≤x≤6 with a density ρ(x) = {1 if 0 ≤ x < 2
2 if 2 ≤ x < 4
4 if 4 ≤ x ≤ 6
Fuel consumption A small plane in flight consumes fuel at a rate (in gal/min) given by
R'(t) ={ 4t^{1/3} if 0 ≤ t ≤ 8 (take-off)
2 if t> 0 (cruising)
a. Find a function R that gives the total fuel consumed, for 0≤t≤8.