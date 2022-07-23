58–61. Arc length Find the length of the following curves.
y = 2x+4 on [−2,2] (Use calculus.)
58–61. Arc length Find the length of the following curves.
y = 2x+4 on [−2,2] (Use calculus.)
Area and volume The region R is bounded by the curves x = y²+2,y=x−4, and y=0 (see figure).
a. Write a single integral that gives the area of R.
Area and volume The region R is bounded by the curves x = y²+2,y=x−4, and y=0 (see figure).
b. Write a single integral that gives the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the x-axis.
35-38. Area and volume Let R be the region in the first quadrant bounded by the graph of
Find the area of the region R.
Variable gravity At Earth’s surface, the acceleration due to gravity is approximately g=9.8 m/s² (with local variations). However, the acceleration decreases with distance from the surface according to Newton’s law of gravitation. At a distance of y meters from Earth’s surface, the acceleration is given by a(y) = - g / (1+y/R)², where R=6.4×10⁶ m is the radius of Earth.
f. Graph ymax as a function of v0. What is the maximum height when v0=500 m/s,1500 m/s, and 5 km/s?
Fuel consumption A small plane in flight consumes fuel at a rate (in gal/min) given by
R'(t) ={ 4t^{1/3} if 0 ≤ t ≤ 8 (take-off)
2 if t> 0 (cruising)
a. Find a function R that gives the total fuel consumed, for 0≤t≤8.