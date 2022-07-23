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Ch. 6 - Applications of Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 6 - Applications of IntegrationProblem 6.R.55a
Chapter 6, Problem 6.R.55a

43–55. Volumes of solids Choose the general slicing method, the disk/washer method, or the shell method to answer the following questions.


The region bounded by the graphs of y = 2x,y = 6−x, and y = 0 is revolved about the line y = −2 and the line x = −2. Find the volumes of the resulting solids. Which one is greater?

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First, identify the region bounded by the curves: \(y = 2x\), \(y = 6 - x\), and \(y = 0\). Sketching or analyzing these will help visualize the area to be revolved.
Determine the points of intersection between \(y = 2x\) and \(y = 6 - x\) by setting \(2x = 6 - x\) and solving for \(x\). This gives the limits of integration for the region.
For the solid revolved about the line \(y = -2\), use the disk/washer method because the axis of rotation is horizontal and outside the region. Express the radius of each disk/washer as the distance from the curve to \(y = -2\).
Set up the volume integral for revolution about \(y = -2\) as \(V = \pi \int_{a}^{b} \left[ (R_{outer})^2 - (R_{inner})^2 \right] \, dx\), where \(R_{outer}\) and \(R_{inner}\) are the distances from the curves to the line \(y = -2\).
For the solid revolved about the line \(x = -2\), use the shell method because the axis of rotation is vertical and outside the region. Express the height of each shell as the difference between the two curves and the radius as the distance from \(x\) to \(-2\). Set up the volume integral as \(V = 2\pi \int_{a}^{b} (radius)(height) \, dx\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Volume of Solids of Revolution

This concept involves finding the volume of a 3D solid formed by rotating a 2D region around a line (axis). The volume is calculated by integrating cross-sectional areas perpendicular to the axis of rotation, using methods like disks, washers, or shells.
Recommended video:
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Finding Volume Using Disks

Disk/Washer and Shell Methods

The disk/washer method uses circular cross-sections perpendicular to the axis of rotation, suitable when the axis is horizontal or vertical. The shell method integrates cylindrical shells parallel to the axis, often simplifying calculations when the axis is not a boundary of the region.
Recommended video:
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Disk Method Using y-Axis

Setting up the Integral with Correct Bounds and Axis

Accurately determining the limits of integration and the distance from the region to the axis of rotation is crucial. This includes rewriting functions if needed, adjusting for shifts in the axis (like y = -2 or x = -2), and choosing the variable of integration to simplify the integral.
Recommended video:
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Improper Integrals: Infinite Intervals
Related Practice
Textbook Question

58–61. Arc length Find the length of the following curves.

y = 2x+4 on [−2,2] (Use calculus.)

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Textbook Question

Area and volume The region R is bounded by the curves x = y²+2,y=x−4, and y=0 (see figure).

a. Write a single integral that gives the area of R.

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Textbook Question

Area and volume The region R is bounded by the curves x = y²+2,y=x−4, and y=0 (see figure).

b. Write a single integral that gives the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the x-axis.

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Textbook Question

35-38. Area and volume Let R be the region in the first quadrant bounded by the graph of

Find the area of the region R.

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Textbook Question

Variable gravity At Earth’s surface, the acceleration due to gravity is approximately g=9.8 m/s² (with local variations). However, the acceleration decreases with distance from the surface according to Newton’s law of gravitation. At a distance of y meters from Earth’s surface, the acceleration is given by a(y) = - g / (1+y/R)², where R=6.4×10⁶ m is the radius of Earth.


f. Graph ymax as a function of v0. What is the maximum height when v0=500 m/s,1500 m/s, and 5 km/s?

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Textbook Question

Fuel consumption A small plane in flight consumes fuel at a rate (in gal/min) given by

R'(t) ={ 4t^{1/3} if 0 ≤ t ≤ 8 (take-off)

2 if t> 0 (cruising)

a. Find a function R that gives the total fuel consumed, for 0≤t≤8.

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