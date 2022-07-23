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Ch. 6 - Applications of Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 6 - Applications of IntegrationProblem 6.7.2
Chapter 6, Problem 6.7.2

Explain how to find the mass of a one-dimensional object with a variable density ρ.

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Understand that the mass of a one-dimensional object with variable density depends on integrating the density function over the length of the object.
Identify the variable density function, denoted as \(\rho(x)\), where \(x\) represents the position along the object.
Determine the interval \([a, b]\) over which the object extends along the \(x\)-axis.
Set up the integral for the mass \(M\) as \(M = \int_{a}^{b} \rho(x) \, dx\), which sums up the infinitesimal mass elements \(\rho(x) \, dx\) along the object.
Evaluate the integral to find the total mass, keeping in mind that the integral accounts for the varying density at each point.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Variable Density Function

A variable density function ρ(x) describes how mass is distributed along a one-dimensional object, changing with position x. Understanding this function is essential because it determines the mass contribution of each small segment of the object.
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Separation of Variables

Definite Integral for Mass

The total mass of the object is found by integrating the density function over its length. This involves summing infinitesimal mass elements ρ(x)dx from the start to the end of the object using a definite integral.
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Definition of the Definite Integral

Partitioning and Summation Concept

To set up the integral, the object is conceptually divided into small segments where density is approximately constant. Summing the mass of these segments and taking the limit as their size approaches zero leads to the integral expression for total mass.
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Introduction to Riemann Sums
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