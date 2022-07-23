Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Applications of Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 6 - Applications of IntegrationProblem 6.6.31
Chapter 6, Problem 6.6.31

Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.


y=x^3/2−x^1/2 / 3, for 1≤x≤2; about the x-axis 

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given function and the interval: The curve is given by \(y = \frac{x^{3/2} - x^{1/2}}{3}\) for \(1 \leq x \leq 2\), and it is revolved about the x-axis.
Recall the formula for the surface area of a curve revolved about the x-axis: \(S = \int_a^b 2\pi y \sqrt{1 + \left(\frac{dy}{dx}\right)^2} \, dx\), where \(y\) is the function and \(\frac{dy}{dx}\) is its derivative.
Compute the derivative \(\frac{dy}{dx}\) of the function: First, rewrite \(y\) as \(y = \frac{1}{3} x^{3/2} - \frac{1}{3} x^{1/2}\). Then, differentiate term-by-term using the power rule.
Substitute \(y\) and \(\frac{dy}{dx}\) into the surface area integral formula: \(S = \int_1^2 2\pi \left( \frac{x^{3/2} - x^{1/2}}{3} \right) \sqrt{1 + \left( \frac{dy}{dx} \right)^2} \, dx\).
Set up the integral for evaluation or numerical approximation as needed to find the surface area.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Surface Area of Revolution

The surface area of a solid formed by revolving a curve around an axis is found using an integral formula. For revolution about the x-axis, the formula is S = ∫ 2πy √(1 + (dy/dx)²) dx over the given interval. This calculates the total area of the curved surface generated.
Recommended video:
09:07
Example 1: Minimizing Surface Area

Derivative of the Function

To apply the surface area formula, you need the derivative dy/dx of the given function y(x). The derivative measures the slope of the curve at each point, which is essential for computing the arc length element √(1 + (dy/dx)²) in the integral.
Recommended video:
06:30
Derivatives of Other Trig Functions

Integration over the Given Interval

After setting up the integral for surface area, you must evaluate it over the specified interval [1, 2]. This involves integrating the function 2πy √(1 + (dy/dx)²) with respect to x from 1 to 2 to find the exact surface area.
Recommended video:
11:11
Improper Integrals: Infinite Intervals
Related Practice
Textbook Question

9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.

x = y⁴/4 + 1/8y², for 1≤y≤2

97
views
Textbook Question

Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given line.


y=2 sin x and y=0 on [0,π]; about y=−2

79
views
Textbook Question

Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.


x=√12y−y^2, for 2≤y≤10; about the y-axis

119
views
Textbook Question

Explain how to find the mass of a one-dimensional object with a variable density ρ.

68
views
Textbook Question

What is the pressure on a horizontal surface with an area of 2 m² that is 4 m underwater?

49
views
Textbook Question

For the following regions R, determine which is greater—the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the x-axis or about the y-axis.


R is bounded by y=4−2x, the x-axis, and the y-axis.

90
views