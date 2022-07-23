9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = y⁴/4 + 1/8y², for 1≤y≤2
9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = y⁴/4 + 1/8y², for 1≤y≤2
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given line.
y=2 sin x and y=0 on [0,π]; about y=−2
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
x=√12y−y^2, for 2≤y≤10; about the y-axis
Explain how to find the mass of a one-dimensional object with a variable density ρ.
What is the pressure on a horizontal surface with an area of 2 m² that is 4 m underwater?
For the following regions R, determine which is greater—the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the x-axis or about the y-axis.
R is bounded by y=4−2x, the x-axis, and the y-axis.