Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The variable y = t + 1 doubles in value whenever t increases by 1 unit.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The variable y = t + 1 doubles in value whenever t increases by 1 unit.
Linear approximation Find the linear approximation to ƒ(x) = cosh x at a = ln 3 and then use it to approximate the value of cosh 1.
Log-normal probability distribution A commonly used distribution in probability and statistics is the log-normal distribution. (If the logarithm of a variable has a normal distribution, then the variable itself has a log-normal distribution.) The distribution function is
f(x) = 1/xσ√(2π) e⁻ˡⁿ^² ˣ / ²σ^², for x ≥ 0
where ln x has zero mean and standard deviation σ > 0.
e. For what value of σ > 0 in part (d) does ƒ(x*) have a minimum?
Derivatives of hyperbolic functions Compute the following derivatives.
b. d/dx (x sech x)
Limit Evaluate lim x → ∞ (tanh x)ˣ.
2–9. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ (eˣ / (4eˣ + 6)) dx