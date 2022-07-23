Textbook Question
7–28. Derivatives Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dx ((ln 2x)⁻⁵)
92
views
7–28. Derivatives Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dx ((ln 2x)⁻⁵)
22–36. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(x) = ln sech x
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ eˣ/(36 – e²ˣ), x < ln 6
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ dx/(8 – x²), x > 2√2
16–18. Identities Use the given identity to prove the related identity.
Use the identity cosh 2x = cosh²x + sinh²x to prove the identities cosh²x = (cosh 2x + 1)/2 and sinh²x = (cosh 2x − 1)/2.
7–28. Derivatives Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dx (ln³(3x² + 2))