Chain Rule

The chain rule is a formula for computing the derivative of a composite function. If a function y is defined as a function of u, which in turn is a function of x (y = f(u) and u = g(x)), the chain rule states that the derivative dy/dx is the product of the derivative of f with respect to u and the derivative of g with respect to x. This is essential for differentiating functions like (ln(2x))⁻⁵, where the inner function is ln(2x).