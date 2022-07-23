Textbook Question
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫ e^{2x} / (4 + e^{2x}) dx
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29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫ e^{2x} / (4 + e^{2x}) dx
7–28. Derivatives Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dx (ln (cos² x))
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫₁ᵉ^² (ln x)^5 / x dx
Derivative of ln|x| Differentiate ln x, for x > 0, and differentiate ln(−x), for x < 0, to conclude that d/dx (ln|x|) = 1/x
A calculator has a built-in sinh⁻¹ x function, but no csch⁻¹ x function. How do you evaluate csch⁻¹ 5 on such a calculator?
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ (cosh z) / (sinh² z) dz