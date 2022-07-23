Chain Rule

The chain rule is a formula for computing the derivative of the composition of two or more functions. It states that if you have a function g(x) that is composed with another function f(u), where u = g(x), then the derivative of f with respect to x can be found by multiplying the derivative of f with respect to u by the derivative of g with respect to x. This is essential for differentiating complex functions like ln(cos² x).