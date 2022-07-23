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Ch. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic FunctionsProblem 7.53
Chapter 7, Problem 7.53

37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ (cosh z) / (sinh² z) dz

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1
Recognize that the integral involves hyperbolic functions: \(\cosh z\) and \(\sinh z\). Recall the derivatives: \(\frac{d}{dz} \sinh z = \cosh z\) and \(\frac{d}{dz} \cosh z = \sinh z\).
Rewrite the integral as \(\int \frac{\cosh z}{\sinh^{2} z} \, dz = \int \cosh z \cdot \sinh^{-2} z \, dz\) to see the structure more clearly.
Use substitution by letting \(u = \sinh z\). Then, \(du = \cosh z \, dz\), which means \(\cosh z \, dz = du\).
Substitute into the integral to get \(\int u^{-2} \, du\), which simplifies the integral to a power function of \(u\).
Integrate \(\int u^{-2} \, du\) using the power rule for integrals, then substitute back \(u = \sinh z\) to express the answer in terms of \(z\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hyperbolic Functions

Hyperbolic functions, such as sinh(z) and cosh(z), are analogs of trigonometric functions but based on exponential functions. They satisfy identities like cosh²(z) - sinh²(z) = 1, which are useful in simplifying expressions and integrals involving these functions.
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Integration Techniques for Rational Functions

Integrals involving ratios of functions often require substitution or rewriting the integrand to a simpler form. Recognizing derivatives within the integrand, such as identifying if the numerator is the derivative of the denominator, helps in applying substitution effectively.
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Intro to Rational Functions

Substitution Method in Integration

The substitution method involves changing variables to simplify an integral. By letting u equal a function inside the integral (e.g., u = sinh(z)), the integral can be transformed into a more straightforward form, making it easier to evaluate.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

7–28. Derivatives Evaluate the following derivatives.


d/dx (ln (cos² x))

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Textbook Question

27–30. Designing exponential decay functions Devise an exponential decay function that fits the following data; then answer the accompanying questions. Be sure to identify the reference point (t = 0) and units of time.


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Textbook Question

A calculator has a built-in sinh⁻¹ x function, but no csch⁻¹ x function. How do you evaluate csch⁻¹ 5 on such a calculator?

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Textbook Question

15–20. Designing exponential growth functions Complete the following steps for the given situation.


a. Find the rate constant k and use it to devise an exponential growth function that fits the given data.

b. Answer the accompanying question.


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Textbook Question

Sag angle Imagine a climber clipping onto the rope described in Example 7 and pulling himself to the rope’s midpoint. Because the rope is supporting the weight of the climber, it no longer takes the shape of the catenary y = 200 cosh x/200. Instead, the rope (nearly) forms two sides of an isosceles triangle. Compute the sag angle θ illustrated in the figure, assuming the rope does not stretch when weighted. Recall from Example 7 that the length of the rope is 101 ft.

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Textbook Question

37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.

∫ tanh²x dx (Hint: Use an identity.)

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