Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic FunctionsProblem 7.1.57
Chapter 7, Problem 7.1.57

29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.


∫₁ᵉ^² (ln x)^5 / x dx

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the integral to solve: \(\int_1^{e^2} \frac{(\ln x)^5}{x} \, dx\).
Recognize that the integrand contains \((\ln x)^5\) divided by \(x\), which suggests using the substitution \(u = \ln x\).
Compute the differential \(du\): since \(u = \ln x\), then \(du = \frac{1}{x} dx\), which matches the \(\frac{1}{x} dx\) part of the integrand.
Change the limits of integration according to the substitution: when \(x = 1\), \(u = \ln 1 = 0\); when \(x = e^2\), \(u = \ln e^2 = 2\).
Rewrite the integral in terms of \(u\): \(\int_0^2 u^5 \, du\), which is a straightforward power integral to evaluate.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Integration by Substitution

Integration by substitution is a method used to simplify integrals by changing variables. It involves identifying a part of the integrand as a new variable, which transforms the integral into a simpler form. For example, substituting u = ln(x) can simplify integrals involving logarithmic functions.
Recommended video:
04:27
Substitution With an Extra Variable

Properties of the Natural Logarithm Function

The natural logarithm function, ln(x), is defined for x > 0 and has the derivative 1/x. Understanding its behavior and domain is crucial when integrating expressions involving ln(x), especially when combined with powers or other functions.
Recommended video:
06:21
Properties of Functions

Definite Integrals and Limits of Integration

Definite integrals calculate the net area under a curve between two points. When performing substitution, the limits of integration must be adjusted to the new variable, or the integral must be evaluated back in terms of the original variable after integration.
Recommended video:
05:43
Definition of the Definite Integral
Related Practice
Textbook Question

29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.


∫ e^{2x} / (4 + e^{2x}) dx

54
views
Textbook Question

15–20. Designing exponential growth functions Complete the following steps for the given situation.


a. Find the rate constant k and use it to devise an exponential growth function that fits the given data.

b. Answer the accompanying question.


Savings account An initial deposit of \$1500 is placed in a savings account with an APY of 3.1%. How long will it take until the balance of the account is \$2500? Assume the interest rate remains constant and no additional deposits or withdrawals are made.

82
views
Textbook Question

29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.


∫₀^{π} 2^{sin x} · cos x dx

60
views
Textbook Question

Derivative of ln|x| Differentiate ln x, for x > 0, and differentiate ln(−x), for x < 0, to conclude that d/dx (ln|x|) = 1/x

194
views
Textbook Question

27–30. Designing exponential decay functions Devise an exponential decay function that fits the following data; then answer the accompanying questions. Be sure to identify the reference point (t = 0) and units of time.


Valium metabolism The drug Valium is eliminated from the bloodstream with a half-life of 36 hr. Suppose a patient receives an initial dose of 20 mg of Valium at midnight. How much Valium is in the patient’s blood at noon the next day? When will the Valium concentration reach 10% of its initial level?

64
views
Textbook Question

Logarithm properties Use the integral definition of the natural logarithm to prove that ln(x/y) = ln x - ln y.

92
views