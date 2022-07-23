29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫ e^{2x} / (4 + e^{2x}) dx
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫ e^{2x} / (4 + e^{2x}) dx
7–28. Derivatives Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dx (ln (cos² x))
27–30. Designing exponential decay functions Devise an exponential decay function that fits the following data; then answer the accompanying questions. Be sure to identify the reference point (t = 0) and units of time.
Valium metabolism The drug Valium is eliminated from the bloodstream with a half-life of 36 hr. Suppose a patient receives an initial dose of 20 mg of Valium at midnight. How much Valium is in the patient’s blood at noon the next day? When will the Valium concentration reach 10% of its initial level?
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ (cosh z) / (sinh² z) dz
15–20. Designing exponential growth functions Complete the following steps for the given situation.
a. Find the rate constant k and use it to devise an exponential growth function that fits the given data.
b. Answer the accompanying question.
Cell growth The number of cells in a tumor doubles every 6 weeks starting with 8 cells. After how many weeks does the tumor have 1500 cells?
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ tanh²x dx (Hint: Use an identity.)