Textbook Question
63–68. Definite integrals Evaluate the following definite integrals. Use Theorem 7.7 to express your answer in terms of logarithms.
∫₁/₈¹ dx/x√(1 + x²/³)
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63–68. Definite integrals Evaluate the following definite integrals. Use Theorem 7.7 to express your answer in terms of logarithms.
∫₁/₈¹ dx/x√(1 + x²/³)
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ dx/x√(16 + x²)
88–91. Limits Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to evaluate the following limits.
lim x → ∞ (1 − coth x) / (1 − tanh x)
22–36. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(x) = x sinh⁻¹ x − √(x² + 1)
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ sech² w tanh w dw
Tripling time A quantity increases according to the exponential function y(t) = y₀eᵏᵗ. What is the tripling time for the quantity? What is the time required for the quantity to increase p-fold?