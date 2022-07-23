63–68. Definite integrals Evaluate the following definite integrals. Use Theorem 7.7 to express your answer in terms of logarithms.
∫₁/₈¹ dx/x√(1 + x²/³)
63–68. Definite integrals Evaluate the following definite integrals. Use Theorem 7.7 to express your answer in terms of logarithms.
∫₁/₈¹ dx/x√(1 + x²/³)
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫ (x²) / (4x³ + 7) dx
Surface area of a catenoid When the catenary y = a cosh x/a is revolved about the x-axis, it sweeps out a surface of revolution called a catenoid. Find the area of the surface generated when y = cosh x on [–ln 2, ln 2] is rotated about the x-axis.
88–91. Limits Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to evaluate the following limits.
lim x → ∞ (1 − coth x) / (1 − tanh x)
22–36. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(x) = x sinh⁻¹ x − √(x² + 1)
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ sech² w tanh w dw