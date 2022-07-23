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Ch. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic FunctionsProblem 7.3.50
Chapter 7, Problem 7.3.50

37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ dx/x√(16 + x²)

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1
Recognize that the integral is of the form \(\int \frac{dx}{x \sqrt{16 + x^2}}\), which suggests a trigonometric substitution because of the \(\sqrt{a^2 + x^2}\) term, where \(a = 4\).
Use the substitution \(x = 4 \tan(\theta)\), which implies \(dx = 4 \sec^2(\theta) d\theta\). This substitution simplifies the square root because \(\sqrt{16 + x^2} = \sqrt{16 + 16 \tan^2(\theta)} = 4 \sec(\theta)\).
Rewrite the integral in terms of \(\theta\) by substituting \(x\) and \(dx\) and simplifying the expression inside the integral.
Simplify the resulting integral to a form involving trigonometric functions that can be integrated more easily, such as \(\int \frac{4 \sec^2(\theta) d\theta}{4 \tan(\theta) \cdot 4 \sec(\theta)}\).
Integrate the simplified trigonometric integral, then substitute back \(\theta = \tan^{-1}(x/4)\) to express the answer in terms of \(x\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Integration involving square roots of quadratic expressions

Integrals containing expressions like √(a² + x²) often require special techniques such as trigonometric substitution to simplify the integrand. Recognizing the form helps in choosing the appropriate substitution to transform the integral into a more manageable form.
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Integrals Involving Natural Logs: Substitution Example 7

Trigonometric substitution

Trigonometric substitution replaces variables with trigonometric functions to simplify integrals involving √(a² + x²), √(a² - x²), or √(x² - a²). For √(a² + x²), substituting x = a tan θ converts the square root into a secant function, facilitating easier integration.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Integration of rational functions after substitution

After substitution, the integral often reduces to a rational function of trigonometric expressions. Understanding how to integrate these resulting functions, such as sec θ or tan θ, is essential to complete the integration and then revert back to the original variable.
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Integrals Involving Natural Logs: Substitution
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