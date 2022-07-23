37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ dx/x√(16 + x²)
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ dx/x√(16 + x²)
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫ (x²) / (4x³ + 7) dx
Tsunamis A tsunami is an ocean wave often caused by earthquakes on the ocean floor; these waves typically have long wavelengths, ranging from 150 to 1000 km. Imagine a tsunami traveling across the Pacific Ocean, which is the deepest ocean in the world, with an average depth of about 4000 m. Explain why the shallow-water velocity equation (Exercise 75) applies to tsunamis even though the actual depth of the water is large. What does the shallow-water equation say about the speed of a tsunami in the Pacific Ocean (use d = 4000 m)?
Probability as an integral Two points P and Q are chosen randomly, one on each of two adjacent sides of a unit square (see figure). What is the probability that the area of the triangle formed by the sides of the square and the line segment PQ is less than one-fourth the area of the square? Begin by showing that x and y must satisfy xy < 1/2 in order for the area condition to be met. Then argue that the required probability is: 1/2 + ∫[1/2 to 1] (dx / 2x) and evaluate the integral.
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ sech² w tanh w dw
Tripling time A quantity increases according to the exponential function y(t) = y₀eᵏᵗ. What is the tripling time for the quantity? What is the time required for the quantity to increase p-fold?