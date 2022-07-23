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Ch. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic FunctionsProblem 7.3.67
Chapter 7, Problem 7.3.67

63–68. Definite integrals Evaluate the following definite integrals. Use Theorem 7.7 to express your answer in terms of logarithms.
∫₁/₈¹ dx/x√(1 + x²/³)

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1
First, rewrite the integral to clearly identify the integrand: \( \int_{\frac{1}{8}}^{1} \frac{1}{x \sqrt{1 + \frac{x^{2}}{3}}} \, dx \).
Simplify the expression inside the square root: \( \sqrt{1 + \frac{x^{2}}{3}} = \sqrt{\frac{3 + x^{2}}{3}} = \frac{\sqrt{3 + x^{2}}}{\sqrt{3}} \). Substitute this back into the integrand.
Rewrite the integrand as \( \frac{1}{x} \cdot \frac{\sqrt{3}}{\sqrt{3 + x^{2}}} = \frac{\sqrt{3}}{x \sqrt{3 + x^{2}}} \).
Consider a substitution to simplify the integral. Let \( t = \frac{\sqrt{3 + x^{2}}}{x} \). Then express \( dt \) in terms of \( dx \) and rewrite the integral in terms of \( t \).
Use Theorem 7.7, which relates to integrals of the form \( \int \frac{f'(x)}{f(x)} dx = \ln|f(x)| + C \), to express the integral in terms of logarithms after substitution and simplification.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definite Integrals

A definite integral calculates the net area under a curve between two specific limits. It is represented as ∫_a^b f(x) dx, where a and b are the lower and upper bounds. Evaluating definite integrals often involves finding an antiderivative and then applying the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus.
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Integration Techniques for Functions Involving Roots and Rational Expressions

Integrals involving expressions like 1/(x√(1 + x^(2/3))) often require substitution or algebraic manipulation to simplify the integrand. Recognizing patterns or rewriting the integrand can help transform it into a form suitable for standard integral formulas or logarithmic expressions.
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Theorem 7.7 and Logarithmic Integration

Theorem 7.7 typically refers to a result that expresses certain integrals in terms of logarithms, often involving integrals of the form ∫(f'(x)/f(x)) dx = ln|f(x)| + C. Applying this theorem helps rewrite the integral's antiderivative using logarithmic functions, which is essential for the problem's requirement.
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