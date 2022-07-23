37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ eˣ/(36 – e²ˣ), x < ln 6
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ eˣ/(36 – e²ˣ), x < ln 6
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ dx/(8 – x²), x > 2√2
"General relative growth rates Define the relative growth rate of the function f over the time interval T to be the relative change in f over an interval of length T:
R_T = [f(t + T) − f(t)] / f(t)
Show that for the exponential function y(t) = y₀ e^{kt}, the relative growth rate R_T, for fixed T, is constant for all t."
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫₂₅²²⁵ dx / (x² + 25x) (Hint: √(x² + 25x) = √x √(x + 25).)
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫₁² (1 + ln x) x^x dx
16–18. Identities Use the given identity to prove the related identity.
Use the identity cosh 2x = cosh²x + sinh²x to prove the identities cosh²x = (cosh 2x + 1)/2 and sinh²x = (cosh 2x − 1)/2.