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Ch. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic FunctionsProblem 7.3.49
Chapter 7, Problem 7.3.49

37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.


∫ eˣ/(36 – e²ˣ), x < ln 6

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1
Identify the integral to solve: \(\int \frac{e^x}{36 - e^{2x}} \, dx\) with the condition \(x < \ln 6\).
Recognize that the denominator can be rewritten as a difference of squares: \(36 - e^{2x} = (6)^2 - (e^x)^2\).
Use substitution by letting \(u = e^x\). Then, compute \(du = e^x \, dx\), which implies \(dx = \frac{du}{u}\).
Rewrite the integral in terms of \(u\): \(\int \frac{u}{36 - u^2} \cdot \frac{du}{u} = \int \frac{1}{36 - u^2} \, du\).
Recognize the integral \(\int \frac{1}{a^2 - u^2} \, du\) and recall the formula for this type of integral, which involves partial fractions or inverse hyperbolic functions, then proceed accordingly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Integration by Substitution

Integration by substitution is a method used to simplify integrals by changing variables. It involves identifying a part of the integrand as a new variable, which transforms the integral into a simpler form. This technique is especially useful when the integral contains a composite function.
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Properties of Exponential Functions

Understanding exponential functions, such as eˣ and e²ˣ, is crucial for manipulating and simplifying expressions within integrals. Knowing how to handle their derivatives and algebraic properties helps in recognizing substitution candidates and simplifying the integrand.
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Domain Restrictions and Their Impact

The condition x < ln 6 restricts the domain of the integral, ensuring the denominator 36 – e²ˣ remains positive and the integral is defined. Recognizing domain restrictions helps avoid undefined expressions and guides the choice of substitution and integration limits.
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