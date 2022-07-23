37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫₀⁴ sech²√x / √x dx
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫₀⁴ sech²√x / √x dx
7–28. Derivatives Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dx ((ln 2x)⁻⁵)
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ dx/(8 – x²), x > 2√2
"General relative growth rates Define the relative growth rate of the function f over the time interval T to be the relative change in f over an interval of length T:
R_T = [f(t + T) − f(t)] / f(t)
Show that for the exponential function y(t) = y₀ e^{kt}, the relative growth rate R_T, for fixed T, is constant for all t."
16–18. Identities Use the given identity to prove the related identity.
Use the identity cosh 2x = cosh²x + sinh²x to prove the identities cosh²x = (cosh 2x + 1)/2 and sinh²x = (cosh 2x − 1)/2.
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ sinh²z dz (Hint: Use an identity.)