Textbook Question
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫₀⁴ sech²√x / √x dx
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37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫₀⁴ sech²√x / √x dx
7–28. Derivatives Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dx ((ln 2x)⁻⁵)
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ eˣ/(36 – e²ˣ), x < ln 6
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ dx/(8 – x²), x > 2√2
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ sinh²z dz (Hint: Use an identity.)
7–28. Derivatives Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dx (ln³(3x² + 2))