7–28. Derivatives Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dx (ln (cos² x))
7–28. Derivatives Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dx (ln (cos² x))
A calculator has a built-in sinh⁻¹ x function, but no csch⁻¹ x function. How do you evaluate csch⁻¹ 5 on such a calculator?
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ (cosh z) / (sinh² z) dz
Sag angle Imagine a climber clipping onto the rope described in Example 7 and pulling himself to the rope’s midpoint. Because the rope is supporting the weight of the climber, it no longer takes the shape of the catenary y = 200 cosh x/200. Instead, the rope (nearly) forms two sides of an isosceles triangle. Compute the sag angle θ illustrated in the figure, assuming the rope does not stretch when weighted. Recall from Example 7 that the length of the rope is 101 ft.
What is the domain of sech⁻¹ x? How is sech⁻¹ x defined in terms of the inverse hyperbolic cosine?
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ tanh²x dx (Hint: Use an identity.)