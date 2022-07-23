22–36. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(x) = x² cosh² 3x
22–36. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(x) = x² cosh² 3x
Sag angle Imagine a climber clipping onto the rope described in Example 7 and pulling himself to the rope’s midpoint. Because the rope is supporting the weight of the climber, it no longer takes the shape of the catenary y = 200 cosh x/200. Instead, the rope (nearly) forms two sides of an isosceles triangle. Compute the sag angle θ illustrated in the figure, assuming the rope does not stretch when weighted. Recall from Example 7 that the length of the rope is 101 ft.
What is the domain of sech⁻¹ x? How is sech⁻¹ x defined in terms of the inverse hyperbolic cosine?
63–66. Calculator limits Use a calculator to make a table similar to Table 7.1 to approximate the following limits. Confirm your result with l’Hôpital’s Rule.
limₕ→₀ (1 + 2h)^{1/h}
7–28. Derivatives Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dt (t^{1/t})
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ tanh²x dx (Hint: Use an identity.)