Hyperbolic Functions

Hyperbolic functions, such as sinh, cosh, and sech, are analogs of trigonometric functions but are based on hyperbolas rather than circles. The hyperbolic secant function, sech(x), is defined as 1/cosh(x), where cosh(x) is the hyperbolic cosine. Understanding these functions is crucial for grasping the properties and definitions of their inverses, including sech⁻¹ x, and how they relate to real numbers and their geometric interpretations.